City by City: Meadowlands, Hermantown, Duluth

Meadowlands, MN- County State Aid Highway 133 East of Meadowlands will close between Highway 29 and Highway 47 beginning on Monday, February 13 through the end of June. The bridge crosses the Whiteface River. It has been in place since 1964. The steel beams are rated as poor condition and the road’s surface often needs re-doing. The project is starting early in order to safely work within the river and not worry about spring runoff season.

Hermantown, MN- The Hermantown City Council is now full. Ellie Jones was sworn in on Monday for the fifth and final seat. The spot was left open after Grant Hauschild was elected to the Minnesota State Senate. Jones was selected after an application and interview process with the current council. She will complete the remainder of Hauschild’s term which runs through the end of 2024.

Duluth, MN- The St. Louis County Depot will be hosting the Black Business Showcase Saturday, February 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At this 3rd annual event, local artists and entrepreneurs will have booths featuring goods from Black and BIPOC-owned businesses from across the Twin Ports. There will also be a fashion show, food and kids activities as well as live entertainment.

