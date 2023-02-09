Black Woods Blizzard Tour begins trek across Northland

The 24th annual Black Woods Blizzard tour began at the Black Bear Casino Resort Thursday morning.
The 24th annual Black Woods Blizzard tour began at the Black Bear Casino Resort Thursday morning.(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 24th annual Black Woods Blizzard Tour began Thursday morning in Carlton County.

A crew of about 265 snowmobilers left Black Bear Casino Resort for Lake Vermillion, as part of a 400-mile journey to raise money for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, research in the region.

The tour has a waitlist of riders, according to tour organizers, raising close to $20 million since its inception in 1999.

Riders from all over the region join in to raise awareness for the neurological disease.

“You know you’re out there putting a couple hundred miles on every day going through the scenery, it’s amazing,” Darin Lind, a snowmobiler hitting the trails for his 12th year, said.

Before the tour begins, riders have a team breakfast to fuel up before heading out.

“The people that we’re here with are just amazing,” Lind said.

The group of snowmobilers rides from Carlton to Tower on Friday. After that, they make their grand journey down to Grand Rapids on Saturday, finishing back at the casino resort.

The tour originally began 24 years ago, when four riders had an idea to raise awareness for the disease.

“We decided we were gonna ride around lake superior, a 2,025-mile trip,” Greg Sorenson, one of the original riders, said. “At the time I did not know what ALS was.”

He soon realized that the disease would hit close to home.

“Five days before we went on the ride in January, my dad came to my house and told me he’d been diagnosed with ALS,” he said.

Now, Sorenson and the 264 other snowmobilers ride for his dad and everyone else affected by the disease.

“Never imagined in ‘99 or even 2000 that we’d be raising a million dollars a year, very heartwarming,” Sorenson said.

Never Surrender, the organizer of the event, has a goal to raise $1.75 million by the end of the tour, currently, they’re about $250,000 short.

To donate to the Black Woods Blizzard Tour, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
Local lumber leaders react to Biden’s ‘Made in America’ announcement
FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
Search for missing Lake Superior ice climber suspended
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Fire
Deadly apartment fire in Grand Rapids Wednesday

Latest News

Rep. Angie Craig is an elected official from Minnesota who represents Minnesota's Second...
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment
Nashwauk house explosion
2 adults, 3 kids hospitalized after Nashwauk home explodes
A court ruling has splintered plans for a massive new wood mill near Grand Rapids.
Huber ends plans for proposed Cohasset mill
File - police lights
Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton