2 adults, 3 kids hospitalized after Nashwauk home explodes

NASHWAUK, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two adults and three children were hospitalized after their home exploded in Nashwauk Wednesday night.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on County Road 540 around 8:28 p.m.

The five people inside the home at the time were able to make it out on their own and went to a neighbors’ house.

The victims were first taken to hospitals in Grand Rapids and Hibbing.

Three of them were then taken to the Hennepin Medical Center in the Twin Cities to be treated for severe burns.

Their conditions are unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

