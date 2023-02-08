Proposed Cohasset wood mill hits roadblock on environmental concerns

COHASSET, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A court ruling has splintered plans for a massive new wood mill near Grand Rapids.

Officials in Cohasset have been pushing for the manufacturing facility’s construction, but Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the nearby Leech Lake Band, which said the plant could be too tough on area wetlands and forests.

In the summer of 2021, North Carolina-based Huber Engineered Wood announced plans to build a manufacturing plant on an empty plot of land in Cohasset.

As part of the planning process, the city prepared an environmental assessment worksheet but opted not to prepare a more detailed environmental impact statement or EIS.

“The way that I grew up, we really do use the woods, we really honestly do tap the maple trees, we really do pick mushrooms and berries and we fish, so all these things really really affect my life,” said Annie Humphrey, a member of the Leech Lake Band.

The Band’s reservation is about a mile away from the proposed plant.

The Band challenged the city’s decision not to prepare an EIS.

Monday, the court ruled in favor of the Band, saying an EIS is required based on the elimination of public water wetlands that would result from the plant.

“My goal in life is to teach my grandsons how to live without Walmart and Amazon, and if I don’t have the woods to teach them then this whole way of life I was raised in with my parents won’t be available to them,” Humphrey said.

But the decision is disappointing for many leaders there who said the plant would bring 150 new jobs to the area.

“My initial thought is great, once again, the state of Minnesota is giving the Middle Finger to good companies who are trying to create jobs here in Northern Minnesota,” said state Senator Jason Eichorn of Grand Rapids.

Cohasset Mayor Andy MacDonell said while the city is willing to prepare an EIS, the length of time that could take, may be a problem.

“So time might not be on our side if Huber decides to move elsewhere and start and operate elsewhere,” MacDonell said. “I’m hopeful that they’ll stick to the city of Cohasset, and Itasca County and Northern Minnesota.”

Northern News Now reached out to Huber for a statement.

They said they are evaluating the impact of the decision and have no comment at this time.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.