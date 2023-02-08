‘Pepsi Challenge Cross Country Ski Race’ returning to Giants Ridge

50K Pepsi Challenge Cup includes Freestyle & Classic events
Giants Ridge
Giants Ridge(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIWABIK, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 38th annual “Pepsi Challenge Cross Country Ski Race” is returning to Giants Ridge Saturday, March 4.

Giants Ridge spokespeople say the main event of the day is the 50K Pepsi Challenge Cup races, which include a Freestyle and a Classic event.

Participants in this race will test their endurance and skill on the challenging course.

In addition, the Great River Energy Rush Races include a 25K Freestyle and 25K Classic event.

An 8K Freestyle, known as the Giants Ridge Race, offers a fun and accessible option for participants of all ages and abilities.

“The Pepsi Challenge Races have something for everyone – ages 9 to 90,″ says Deb Maki, Pepsi Challenge Race Director “It’s a family-friendly day – we’ve had three generations of skiers in the various races in the past. Great way to make memories!”

Entry for the 50K and 25K races are $80 when registering by Feb. 23. and $90 from Feb. 24 through March 2.

Prices for the 8K race are $40 for participants 18 and under and $55 for those over 18.

For more information, click here.

