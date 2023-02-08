MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced the winners of its third annual “Name a Snowplow” contest Wednesday.

According to a news release, more than 64,000 voters across the state cast a ballot.

One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each one of MnDOT’s eight districts.

The winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:

Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)

Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)

Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)

Han Snowlo – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)

Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)

Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)

Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)

In December 2022, MnDOT invited people to submit creative ideas for snowplow names.

After receiving more than 10,400 name ideas, the agency’s staff narrowed the list to 60 finalists for the public to vote on.

After three years of running this contest, MnDOT now has 25 named snowplows statewide, including: Plowy McPlowFace, Betty Whiteout, Duck Duck Orange Truck and The Big Leplowski.

In addition to the 24 named snowplows selected through “Name a Snowplow” contests, staff in District 1 chose to add another named snowplow to their region in 2022.

Giiwedin, the Ojibwe word for the North Wind, is stationed at MnDOT’s Duluth Truck Station and covers Highway 33 near the Fond du Lac Reservation.

Tallies for all 60 finalists can be found here.

MnDOT will share additional information on its social media pages once the new 2023 names are placed on the snowplows.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.