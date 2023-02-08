Lots of melting today a little snow possible Thursday

By Adam Lorch
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today: Through our Wednesday we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead with that, highs climb into the mid to upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH. For tonight, we are looking at increasing cloud cover as temperatures fall back into the 20s across the Northland.

Thursday: On Thursday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with the opportunity of light some scattered snow and wintry mix especially through the second half of the day. Snow accumulations should be less than an inch with some locally higher amounts along the South Shore. Highs climb into the lower 30′s with winds out of the northwest between 10-15 MPH.

Friday: High pressure settles back in for Friday bringing with it sunshine and slightly cooler temps with highs in the lower 20′s. That is right around average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

