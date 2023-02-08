Light snow Thursday followed by brief cooldown

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and snow-melting temperatures. Tonight, we will remain mostly clear. Lows will be in the 20′s with light winds out of the southwest.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have cloudy skies as a weak clipper passes. There will be a 30% chance of some light snow/flurries. Accumulations, if you see any snow, will be less than a half inch. Highs will be in the lower 30′s and the winds will become breezy out of the northwest. The breezy northwest winds will bring some lake-effect snow to the south shore overnight as temperatures fall into the single digits. New accumulations will be 1-4″ for the Snow-Belt region.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have sunny skies yet again! Highs will be held to the lower 20′s, but that is right around average for this time of the year. Winds will be northwest 4-8mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday morning we will be in the single digits with clear skies. We will continue to have mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the west 10-15mph.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
2 seriously hurt in Iron Range stabbing, 1 arrested
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR
Duluth Police negotiating with ‘unwanted,’ armed man barricaded inside Greysolon apartment
Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody
Hibbing basement house fire
Hibbing Police help rescue man in wheelchair from house fire

Latest News

Wx Gfx
Lots of melting today a little snow possible Thursday
Another clipper
FEBRUARY 7, PM WEATHER
WX GFX
Unseasonably warm temperatures Wednesday, chance for snow Thursday
Wx Gfx
Mild midweek ahead of us