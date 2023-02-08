Light snow Thursday followed by brief cooldown

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and snow-melting temperatures. Tonight, we will remain mostly clear. Lows will be in the 20′s with light winds out of the southwest.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have cloudy skies as a weak clipper passes. There will be a 30% chance of some light snow/flurries. Accumulations, if you see any snow, will be less than a half inch. Highs will be in the lower 30′s and the winds will become breezy out of the northwest. The breezy northwest winds will bring some lake-effect snow to the south shore overnight as temperatures fall into the single digits. New accumulations will be 1-4″ for the Snow-Belt region.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have sunny skies yet again! Highs will be held to the lower 20′s, but that is right around average for this time of the year. Winds will be northwest 4-8mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday morning we will be in the single digits with clear skies. We will continue to have mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the west 10-15mph.

