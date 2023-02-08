Esko boys drop heartbreaker to Pequot Lakes; Grand Rapids girls win 20th straight over Duluth East

Esko boys drop heartbreaker to Pequot Lakes; Grand Rapids girls win 20th straight over Duluth East
By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of big-time hoops matchups in the Northland with Pequot Lakes winning on a buzzer-beating three over Esko, while Grand Rapids won their 20th straight game over Duluth East 68-45.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
Duluth Police negotiating with ‘unwanted,’ armed man barricaded inside Greysolon apartment
Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR
2 seriously hurt in Iron Range stabbing, 1 arrested
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union

Latest News

Marshall protects home ice over Proctor
Hilltoppers top Proctor in 3-2 game
Hawks win 6-1 over Rock Ridge
No.2 Hermantown holds No.10 Rock Ridge in 6-1 home win
Ice rink
Two Harbors Lake County Arena to be renamed
55-34
Dave Kontny and the Spartans earn 17th consecutive win