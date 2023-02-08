Esko boys drop heartbreaker to Pequot Lakes; Grand Rapids girls win 20th straight over Duluth East
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of big-time hoops matchups in the Northland with Pequot Lakes winning on a buzzer-beating three over Esko, while Grand Rapids won their 20th straight game over Duluth East 68-45.
