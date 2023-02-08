Esko boys drop heartbreaker to Pequot Lakes; Grand Rapids girls win 20th straight over Duluth East

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of big-time hoops matchups in the Northland with Pequot Lakes winning on a buzzer-beating three over Esko, while Grand Rapids won their 20th straight game over Duluth East 68-45.

With 1.6 seconds left in regulation, it was a 63-63 ball game until Pequot Lakes' Eli Laposky drains the buzzer beating bucket for the big victory! #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/1m5vkL665z — Lex Bass (@lex_basss) February 8, 2023

20 straight W's from this squad https://t.co/wlPlovwBg2 — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) February 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.