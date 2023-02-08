Duluth candy shop sweetens up Valentine’s Day

By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Candy Co. has created new treats just for Valentine’s Day.

The shop, located in Downtown Duluth off of E. Superior St., has been serving up sweets since 2020, changing names the same year.

This year, the shop has created new sweets just for the sweetheart in your life.

“We’ve been quite busy in the shop this year, we’ve designed four truffles for your Valentine’s Day pleasure,” Dave Siebert, the owner of Duluth Candy Co., said.

The truffles include a milk chocolate truffle, chocolate-covered strawberry flavor, raspberry rose and a Moscato wine flavor.

Each year, the shop has come up with new flavors to keep customers coming back.

“Coming up with new flavors is challenging,” Siebert said. “We start right after the holidays planning for Valentine’s Day, it takes a while to get the ganache consistency perfect and get the flavors that people really want and that are unique as well,” he continued.

Between January and April, the shop sees a lull in business, thanks to the holidays ending. Valentine’s Day helps them sell more candy during the slow season.

“It’s quite busy on Valentine’s Day, the before and the day after,” he said.

In addition to the truffles, the shop has specialty popcorn, hot cocoa bombs and marshmallows.

Duluth Candy Co. is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the store, you can visit their website here.

