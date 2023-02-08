Deadly snowmobile crash in rural Pequot Lakes Tuesday morning

PEQUOT LAKES, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another snowmobiler has died after a crash in Cass County Tuesday morning.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call at 9:38 A.M. reporting a snowmobile crash on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail, along County Road 1, in Maple Township, rural Pequot Lakes, MN.

Crews arrived on scene and learned the victim, a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie, MN., was operating a 2009 Ski Doo snowmobile.

While attempting to navigate a driveway approach along the trail, the victim was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a power pole.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on scene and the man was pronounced dead.

The crash still remains under investigation.

