Deadly apartment fire in Grand Rapids Wednesday

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Grand Rapids apartment fire claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department and Police Department responded to a fire in a 12-unit apartment complex at approximately 5:19 A.M. at 1444 SE 2nd Ave.

Crews arrived to see heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the building on the main level in one of the units, according to a news release.

Firefighters searched the building while providing suppression tactics.

They found one occupant in the living room of the unit of the fire.

Crews found the victim quickly and removed her from the apartment.

They then began lifesaving procedures until EMS respondents arrived to take over and transport her to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

All other occupants of the apartment building were able to evacuate without injuries and were able to safely return to their units.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

