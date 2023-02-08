The College of St. Scholastica reaches fundraising milestone ahead of schedule

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The College of St. Scholastica achieved its largest fundraising goal five months ahead of schedule.

In 2014, the college began its “A Second Century of Saints Campaign” with aims such as renovating campus facilities, adding to scholarship funds, and building its Health Science Center.

On February 3, President Barbara McDonald announced to the Board of Trustees the college had raised its target $62.6 million.

“We launched the public phase of our campaign in 2021 in full hope that we could achieve our goals,” McDonald said. “Even as economic challenges emerged, our donors provided amazing support that led to this accomplishment.”

Originally a $50 million goal, plans to construct a 17,000-square-foot student center, increase scholarships, and meet other emerging priorities extended the goal to $62.6 million.

“Even though our overall goal has been reached, we still need to raise $1 million for the student center to fully fund the project. Additionally, scholarships and emerging needs to support student access and affordability will continually be a priority,” McDonald said.

The student center will break ground in May 2023 and open in time for the fall 2024 semester.

“It has been fantastic to see the excitement for this campaign and the student center,” said campaign co-chair Mimi Stender. “Being able to commit to this project after many years of dreaming about it is wonderful, and we are so thankful that our Saints community believes in the importance of this campaign with us.”

