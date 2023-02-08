City by City: St. Louis County, Red Cliff, Hayward

Northeastern Minnesota- The Minnesota DNR is looking for public input on local fishing spots. Officials will be reviewing management plans for Clearwater Lake, Little River, South Branch Whiteface River, also known as Hornby Junction Creek and Talmadge River. Some plans address trout stocking and the introduction of trout into a waterway. Other plans are to create an initial management proposal before considering trout introduction. The DNR will use public comments as they finalize their strategy. Comments are due Wednesday, March 15.

Red Cliff- The next Badger Box Giveaway Thursday, February 9. The annual giveaway will be held at the Red Cliff Food Distribution building. The Badger Box program is a food drive that gives out 100% Wisconsin-sourced food from small to medium-sized farms and food producers. Boxes are expected to include apple cider, potatoes, cheese, milk, eggs and more. Due to popular demand, you must be present to receive a box. Distribution will be at 10 a.m. and is open to everyone.

Hayward, WI- Saturday, February 11 is the 23rd Annual Chili Has No Boundaries event which raises money for the non-profit Fishing Has No Boundaries. In addition to the chili cook-off, there will be a raffle. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and judging will be held at 12:30 p.m. with prizes going to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The event is being held at The Dock. Fishing Has No Boundaries is a yearly event that allows people with disabilities a chance to go fishing.

