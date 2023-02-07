Wisconsin reports increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome from tampon use

Tampons
Tampons(WILX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is reporting an increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome.

Toxic shock syndrome is associated with the use of tampons, according to the Department of Health Services.

Since July 2022, DHS has received five reports of TSS. Four of the reports are associated with the use of super absorbency tampons in teenage girls.

There are no reports of deaths.

The last confirmed TSS case in Wisconsin was in 2011.

“Toxic shock syndrome can progress rapidly leading to complications such as shock, organ failure, and death,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “It’s important for those who use tampons to use the lowest absorbency, change their tampon every 4-6 hours, and avoid using tampons overnight. Anyone with symptoms of TSS should seek immediate medical care.”

Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, muscle aches, low blood pressure, rash, and shock with multi-organ dysfunction.

Treatment includes antibiotics and preventing dehydration.

Guardians and healthcare officials are encouraged to talk to teens about the proper use of tampons.

CLICK HERE for more information on toxic shock syndrome.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
Duluth Police negotiating with ‘unwanted,’ armed man barricaded inside Greysolon apartment
Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union

Latest News

Hibbing basement house fire
Hibbing Police help rescue man in wheelchair from house fire
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, Tony Evers speaks after winning Wisconsin's...
Evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government
President Joe Biden
Biden set to visit Madison area after State of the Union
NA beer starts like other varieties
Local craft brewers add non-alcohol products to their line ups
Non-alcohol beverages become part of Northland craft brewers portfolios