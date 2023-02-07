What Northlanders want to hear from Biden in State of the Union

Duluth Lakewalk in the Winter(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tuesday, we talked with people at UMD, Fitger’s, and Duluth’s Lakewalk to hear how they’re feeling ahead of the president’s State of the Union address.

“I want to hear something good, some good news, ya know?” said Gus Ganley from Cloquet.

The president will address the nation at 8:00 PM Tuesday, talking about where the country stands on a variety of issues.

Among the students we heard from Tuesday, the cost of tuition and student debt was a common theme.

“I think that tuition is too high,” said Theo Kadlec.

Other students want the president to follow through with his promise to forgive student debt.

“Student loan forgiveness is a really big thing for me. I’ve had to take out a couple of loans already since being here and I just don’t want to graduate with debt,” said Maria Madel.

In September, the president made an executive order to cancel roughly $500 billion in federal student debt.

Since then, the process has been held up by lawsuits.

Zeke Palmer, another UMD student, said he just wants to hear a plan from the Biden administration.

“[I hope he] at least expresses what he’s trying to do or explain what his administration is trying to do because right now it’s just radio silence,” said Palmer.

Down the hill at Fitger’s, Terry Smith, who was visiting Duluth from Victoria, MN, stopped to talk with us about what she wants to hear from the president Tuesday night.

“I just think they’re out of control spending and not paying attention to what’s going on at our southern border,” Smith said. “I have kids that you know are trying to make it too... one in college and she’s getting to a point where she complains to me all the time about how high grocery prices are.”

Other issues people wanted to hear about were things like reproductive rights, conflict in Ukraine and technological advancements.

One common theme, however, was a call for unity and peace.

“I think the things that unite us are more than the things that divide us and I’d like to see some focus on that,” said Diana Stimmel, who lives in Menomonie.

Tune in at 8:00 p.m. to watch the president’s State of the Union Address on Northern News Now.

