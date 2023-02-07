VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the driving range.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A video showing a Topgolf worker chasing down a small child who ran onto the facility’s driving range has gone viral over the weekend.

Adlai Ruffin, the person who took the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.

Ruffin said he immediately stopped his swing and pulled out his phone to capture the moment.

“I was like, ‘Is anyone going to stop this before the kid gets too far?’” he said. “I noticed the kid keeps going and going. So, I was like, ‘You know what, this is a moment I need to record.’”

Ruffin also mentioned the person chasing after the child is a Topgolf employee.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the child was brought back safely.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
Duluth Police negotiating with ‘unwanted,’ armed man barricaded inside Greysolon apartment
Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union

Latest News

Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize
Hibbing basement house fire
Hibbing Police help rescue man in wheelchair from house fire
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Residents remain evacuated after chemical release from train