Unseasonably warm temperatures Wednesday, chance for snow Thursday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon will continue to be mostly sunny! Tonight the skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies! Highs will be able to climb into the mid to upper 30′s and some lower 40′s. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10mph. Overnight we will be seeing increasing clouds. Lows will be in the mid-20′s.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some scattered snow and wintry mix. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with northwest winds 10-15mph. Accumulations will be less than an inch.

FRIDAY: High pressure returns on Friday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be limited to the lower 20′s, but still around average for this time of the year. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10mph.

