Unseasonably warm temperatures Wednesday, chance for snow Thursday

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon will continue to be mostly sunny! Tonight the skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies! Highs will be able to climb into the mid to upper 30′s and some lower 40′s. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10mph. Overnight we will be seeing increasing clouds. Lows will be in the mid-20′s.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some scattered snow and wintry mix. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with northwest winds 10-15mph. Accumulations will be less than an inch.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: High pressure returns on Friday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be limited to the lower 20′s, but still around average for this time of the year. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10mph.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
Duluth Police negotiating with ‘unwanted,’ armed man barricaded inside Greysolon apartment
Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union

Latest News

Wx Gfx
Mild midweek ahead of us
Snow tonight
February 6, PM Weather
Snow Tonight
Snow tonight, warmer week ahead!
1-3" snow may fall Monday night
Monday snow won’t halt next week’s warm up