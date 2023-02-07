Two Harbors Lake County Arena to be renamed
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Two Harbors Lake County Arena will be getting a new name.
According to a news release, the arena will now be the Sonju Arena.
Built in 1966, the one-sheet seasonal facility shares the same layout as its neighboring Silver Bay Rukavina Arena.
Ice is installed from mid-October through mid-March and hosts a wide variety of dry-floor activities including baseball, football, golf, floor hockey, weight room, car shows, fair exhibits, weddings, and more.
There will be a renaming event at the arena on Thursday, Feb. 9.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 6:30 P.M. before the 7 P.M. puck drop for the Proctor and North Shore Boys Varsity game.
