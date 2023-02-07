Two Harbors Lake County Arena to be renamed

TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Two Harbors Lake County Arena will be getting a new name.

According to a news release, the arena will now be the Sonju Arena.

Built in 1966, the one-sheet seasonal facility shares the same layout as its neighboring Silver Bay Rukavina Arena.

Ice is installed from mid-October through mid-March and hosts a wide variety of dry-floor activities including baseball, football, golf, floor hockey, weight room, car shows, fair exhibits, weddings, and more.

There will be a renaming event at the arena on Thursday, Feb. 9.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 6:30 P.M. before the 7 P.M. puck drop for the Proctor and North Shore Boys Varsity game.

