Survey: Duluth flag ranks in top 25 new city flags

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a survey by the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA), the city of Duluth’s flag received a grade A and ranked in the nation’s top 25 new city flags.

Since 2015, more than 300 American cities and towns adopted new or redesigned flags to represent their communities.

NAVA wanted to grade those new flags. In a news release, NAVA is described as an organization with over 1,000 flag enthusiasts and scholars.

More than 2,800 people participated, grading 312 flags. That includes members and the public and NAVA members.

The design of each flag was graded using a low-to-high scale of 0 to 10.

“It is wonderful to see the growing interest in flags across American cities”, says NAVA President Stan Contrades. “The flag-studies community represented by NAVA is eager to provide cities considering new flags with resources that can help guide them as they choose new symbols.

Numerical ratings for each flag were averaged and converted to letter grades ranging from F (lowest) to A+ (highest).

Some of the survey’s findings include:

Over 30% received an A or a B.

Over 60% of the flags received a D or an F.

The overall average rating and grade for the 312 flags included in the survey were 3.65 and D+.

The ratings by the public closely matched those of NAVA members.

The flag for the city of Duluth received a grade A and is among the 25 highest-rated flags included in the survey.

Nationally, the highest-scoring flags generally embody the five basic principles listed in NAVA’s flag design guide, “Good” Flag, “Bad” Flag.

Keep It Simple: The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory Use Meaningful Symbolism: The flag’s images, colors, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes for the community Use 2 to 3 Basic Colors: Limit the number of colors on the flag to three, which contrast well and come from the standard color set No Lettering or Seals: Never use writing of any kind or an organization’s seal Be Distinctive or Be Related: Avoid duplicating other flags, but use similarities to show connections

According to NAVA, a well-designed flag can foster civic pride and community cohesion.

Organizers also say it can support the city’s branding and promotion as a simpler flag usually costs the city and its residents less, leading to broader use.

“Studying the process of flag design and adoption helps us understand how flags connect people to their communities”, comments NAVA Secretary Ted Kaye, who coordinated the survey. “But our members don’t just study flags—some become actively involved in flag design themselves.”

For images of all the flags and the survey’s full results, click here.

The survey was conducted online from Sept. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.