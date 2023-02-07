Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth woman will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Representative Pete Stauber invited Sharon McMahon to be his guest for the annual speech, which is set to be held at the nation’s Capitol at 8 p.m. CT.

McMahon is a former high school government and law teacher who made a name for herself on Instagram during the 2020 presidential election.

She amassed more than a million followers by educating people about how the government works.

McMahon has since set up a podcast and virtual classes for people to learn more about other areas of our nation’s politics.

Stauber, a Republican, says he picked McMahon because of her background in politics and her dedication to teaching young people about it.

“Really what we like about it is it really gets young people energized about serving in their communities, whether that’s an elected official or volunteering or what have you. And it’s a really good podcast,” Stauber said.

Meanwhile, Senator Amy Klobuchar’s State of the Union guest is Amanda Barbosa, from Saint Paul.

She’s the wife of a former Army helicopter pilot who now has stage four colon cancer.

She and Klobuchar, a democrat from Minnesota, are pushing for better care for service members and vets exposed to toxic substances.

Senator Tina Smith, also a democrat from Minnesota, is bringing the CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin is bringing a man from Appleton who has type two diabetes. He’s set to benefit from Baldwin’s bill that helped reduce insulin costs for some patients.

Representative Tom Tiffany, a republican from northwest Wisconsin, says he is not bringing a guest this year.

No word on who Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin republican, is bringing.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.