Roads blocked in land spat involving American Indian tribe

Roads have been blocked in northern Wisconsin in a dispute involving homeowners and an American Indian tribe
(Pixabay)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (AP) — Roads have been blocked in northern Wisconsin in a dispute involving homeowners and an American Indian tribe.

Leaders of the Lac du Flambeau tribe set up barricades on Jan. 30 after negotiations with property title companies broke down, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.

The tribe said the roads were illegally built on its reservation without compensation. Leaders insist they are taking care of residents who need food, prescriptions, propane and other services, but some people feel trapped.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for those residents and have tried to show compassion for their predicament," the tribe said.

David Kievet said officials told him he could drive away but he wouldn't be allowed back in. He said he's relying instead on a friend's snowmobile to travel across a frozen lake.

“From my records, there are 55 affected properties,” Kievet said. "So far, I have enrolled about 25 of the property owners in a community site where we can exchange information.”

Two lawmakers, Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, and Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, have asked Gov. Tony Evers to intervene. The Press-Gazette said he visited the area last weekend.

“It’s imperative that action be taken immediately to ensure the safety of citizens who are not to blame for the current situation,” the lawmakers said.

Most Read

Duluth Police negotiating with ‘unwanted,’ armed man barricaded inside Greysolon apartment
Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
Luskiainen returns for its 85th year.
After 85 years, Laskiainen, Finnish festival, will see some changes
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 dead, 2 others hospitalized in separate Cass County snowmobile crashes

Latest News

Oakland County Sheriff's Vehicle
Michigan man, 81, dies after iceboat crashes while sailing
Christopher Schurr
Michigan judge orders trial of ex-cop charged with murder
Los Angeles Clippers' Nicolas Batum fouls Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the...
Antetokounmpo scores 54 points, Bucks beat Clippers 106-105
Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader