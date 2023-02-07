New Harry Potter game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will feature first transgender character

The much-anticipated videogame "Hogwarts Legacy" is set for launch on certain consoles Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The much-anticipated videogame “Hogwarts Legacy” is set for launch on certain consoles Friday.

The game will feature the first transgender character in the Harry Potter franchise.

It’s significant because in the past, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has made controversial comments that some call anti-trans.

Variety reports the trans character Sirona Ryan is the proprietor of the Three Broomsticks Pub.

It’s evident as she tells players it took her classmates time to realize she was “a witch... not a wizard.”

“Hogwarts Legacy” players will enter the wizarding world as a novice wizard from more than a hundred years ago and try to master spells and potions.

“Hogwarts Legacy” will roll out on other consoles, including PS4 and Xbox One in April and Nintendo Switch in July.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

