Minnesota Court of Appeals backs Leech Lake Ojibwe in dispute over proposed mill

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in a dispute over a proposed wood products plant.

According to a news release, a North Carolina-based company, Huber Engineered Woods, proposed building a $440 million mill in Cohasset, MN.

The mill would manufacture oriented strand board (OSB), a plywood-like product that is used to build houses.

In 2021, the state approved millions of dollars in incentives for the project, which would have created about 150 jobs.

Local officials said the facility would help replace the economic impact provided by a coal-fired power plant that’s slated to be shuttered in 2035.

Last year, Cohasset approved a less strict review for the project known as an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW).

Cohasset’s EAW correlated with a law passed in 2021 by the Minnesota Legislature that allowed the project to proceed without the completion of an environmental impact statement, a more detailed environmental review that’s typically required of projects this size.

After finding out the environmental impact statement would not take place, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, whose reservation is only about a mile from the proposed plant, sued.

They argued the environmental impact statement should still be required because of the project’s impact on wetlands at the site.

The 40-page decision from the state of appeals ruled that two significant wetlands, which are given protection under state law, would be impacted by the project’s construction.

“We conclude that the city’s conclusory determination that Huber’s facility will not change the character of impacted public waters wetlands is unsupported by substantial evidence,” wrote Judge Lucinda Jesson in the court’s opinion.

The court sent the issue back to the city of Cohasset to issue a new environmental impact statement decision.

The decision “is a major victory for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of respecting the sovereignty and treaty rights of Indigenous nations,” said Band President Faron Jackson, Sr.

The Leech Lake Band has argued that Cohasset and state agencies failed to consult with the tribe until late in the project’s development.

The band has expressed concern about the project’s impacts on air pollution, nearby wild rice stands, the reservation’s forests, and treaty-protected resources, as the mill would require about 400,000 cords of wood cut per year.

A spokesperson for Huber said the company is “evaluating the impact” of the decision and doesn’t have specific comments to offer at this time.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.