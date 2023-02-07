Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR

UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice

WANNASKA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Minnesota DNR says the melting snow flooded this bear out of a culvert, and it got stuck in the deep snow and ice.

A team of four from the DNR went out to help the bear. Officials used a syringe pole to inject the bear with an anesthetic and the bear was knocked out within 10 minutes.

They were then able to get the bear to get out of part of the snow that ended up melting, which caused him to get stuck.

Their bear biologist examined the bear and said he’s healthy but groggy, considering he’d been woken up from his winter sleep. The bear is about six years old and 375-400 pounds. He was safely relocated to a state game sanctuary to continue hibernating.

The DNR says if you come upon a bear, at your home or in the wild, please don’t bother it. They say people tried to dig the bear out. He was also fed a variety of items including six Poptarts, a head of lettuce, a dead sucker minnow, wet cat food, bird seed, and Swedish Fish. Officials say these aren’t good for bears to eat. Luckily, bears don’t have the desire to eat in the winter, and this one didn’t.

They say if you’re concerned about a bear’s safety, give them a call. Do not try to move or feed it. They say this can become dangerous for you and the bear.

UPDATE: Locals in the area tell us rescue efforts were successful, and the bear is out of the ice.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are currently working to help get a black bear out of a ditch that has been reportedly stuck there for three days.

Those living in the area tell Valley News Live that there is a rescue team that is making its way over from the Twin Cities to help the bear get out.

