Mild midweek ahead of us

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: This morning some roads may be a tad slick as result of last nights snow. We will see more clouds to start but those will clear giving way to partly cloudy skies later this afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 30′s. Winds will be a tad breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday looks to be quite nice. We see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures that climb into the mid and upper 30s and possibly some lower 40s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Thursday: Thursday features mostly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures a tad cooler in the low to mid 30s. There is the opportunity for some light snow especially through the second half of the day as another clipper system could work through the region. Winds are out of the north between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
Duluth Police negotiating with ‘unwanted,’ armed man barricaded inside Greysolon apartment
Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
Luskiainen returns for its 85th year.
After 85 years, Laskiainen, Finnish festival, will see some changes

Latest News

Snow tonight
February 6, PM Weather
Snow Tonight
Snow tonight, warmer week ahead!
1-3" snow may fall Monday night
Monday snow won’t halt next week’s warm up
40% chance for less than an inch of Snow Saturday night
Light Sunday morning snow should give way to a little afternoon sun