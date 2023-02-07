Mild midweek ahead of us

Today: This morning some roads may be a tad slick as result of last nights snow. We will see more clouds to start but those will clear giving way to partly cloudy skies later this afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 30′s. Winds will be a tad breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Wednesday looks to be quite nice. We see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures that climb into the mid and upper 30s and possibly some lower 40s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Thursday features mostly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures a tad cooler in the low to mid 30s. There is the opportunity for some light snow especially through the second half of the day as another clipper system could work through the region. Winds are out of the north between 5-10 MPH.

