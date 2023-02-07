Michigan Tech hosts 101st Winter Carnival

The carnival is open to the public and features many exciting events
Michigan Tech University is preparing for its annual Winter Carnival starting on February 8,...
Michigan Tech University is preparing for its annual Winter Carnival starting on February 8, built around the theme of food.(WLUC)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUGHTON, MI. (Northern News Now) - With more than 200 inches of snowfall annually, Houghton and the Keweenaw Peninsula are no strangers to snow.

To embrace the season, Michigan Tech University (MTU) is hosting a Winter Carnival between February 8-11 on its campus in Houghton, Michigan.

Dating back to 1922, the carnival boasts ice sculptures, outdoor sports, a parade with fireworks, and more.

Each year, a new theme is chosen and snow statues are built by students to embody the given theme. 2023′s is “Tasty Food For Wintery Moods.”

For a full list of events happening, you can visit MTU’s website.

Here is just a handful of the many activities happening in Houghton:

