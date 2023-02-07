Michigan Tech hosts 101st Winter Carnival

HOUGHTON, MI. (Northern News Now) - With more than 200 inches of snowfall annually, Houghton and the Keweenaw Peninsula are no strangers to snow.

To embrace the season, Michigan Tech University (MTU) is hosting a Winter Carnival between February 8-11 on its campus in Houghton, Michigan.

Dating back to 1922, the carnival boasts ice sculptures, outdoor sports, a parade with fireworks, and more.

Each year, a new theme is chosen and snow statues are built by students to embody the given theme. 2023′s is “Tasty Food For Wintery Moods.”

For a full list of events happening, you can visit MTU’s website.

Here is just a handful of the many activities happening in Houghton:

