Michigan Tech hosts 101st Winter Carnival
The carnival is open to the public and features many exciting events
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUGHTON, MI. (Northern News Now) - With more than 200 inches of snowfall annually, Houghton and the Keweenaw Peninsula are no strangers to snow.
To embrace the season, Michigan Tech University (MTU) is hosting a Winter Carnival between February 8-11 on its campus in Houghton, Michigan.
Dating back to 1922, the carnival boasts ice sculptures, outdoor sports, a parade with fireworks, and more.
Each year, a new theme is chosen and snow statues are built by students to embody the given theme. 2023′s is “Tasty Food For Wintery Moods.”
For a full list of events happening, you can visit MTU’s website.
Here is just a handful of the many activities happening in Houghton:
- ROTC All-Nighter Pancake Fundraiser, Feb. 8 between 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- Snow Statue Walking Tour, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m.
- Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides, Feb. 10 between 12-4 p.m.
- Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day performs stand-up at the Rozsa Center, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m.
- Human Dog Sled Race, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.
