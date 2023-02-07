Local craft brewers add non-alcohol products to their line ups

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Dry January” is a growing trend that sees up to 35 percent of Americans voluntarily stop drinking alcohol after the excesses of December. That’s according to NBC news. But now, some people are choosing non-alcoholic beers far beyond just that month.

Interest in NA beers is increasing (kbjr)

When craft brewing first exploded on the Northland scene around 30 years ago, there was a kick to see how much kick a beer could pack. Alcohol content sometimes went toward nine percent.

Now, a trend is starting toward the other direction and Ursa Minor Brewing on West Superior Street is leading the local charge.

“Sometimes you want to have a beer and you want to be hanging out with your friends having a beer but you don’t necessarily need or want the alcohol.” said Ben Hugus, founder of Ursa Minor.

A special high pressure boiling process removes the alcohol from Ursa Minor’s non-alcohol beers.

Pete Clure from Michaud Distributing who also literally wrote the book on Northland brewing history says NA brews are a niche market that is indeed growing due recent trends to cut down on alcohol.

“The dry January and sometimes dry February so people are looking for alternatives to alcohol and the taste has improved a lot over the years on alcohol free beer.” said Pete Clure, co-author of “Naturally Brewed, Natural Better: The Historic Breweries of Duluth and Superior.”

Once called near beer, the NA’s of the past were not near at all to the taste buds of brew connoisseurs of old.

As Clure mentioned, the ones made by craft brewers have a flavor close to the real thing.

“It’s proven to be a really popular beverage for us and it started off as an experiment but our customers really keep asking for it so we keep brewing it.” said Ben Hugus.

Ursa Minor makes 19 other brews along with two flavors of the non-alcohol beers.

“We feel really proud of this beer and we’re going to keep doing it.” said Hugus.

It’s not just Ursa either. Other local breweries are also hopping on the trend, including Bent Paddle with their c-b-d and t-h-c sparkling waters plus Vikre and their non-alcoholic cocktails aka “mock-tails”.

According to CNBC, sales of non-alcohol beers increased 20 percent last year.

They’re expected to double in the next ten years.

