Hibbing Police help rescue man in wheelchair from house fire

Hibbing basement house fire
Hibbing basement house fire(Friends of the Northland FireWire)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police helped rescued a man in a wheelchair from a house fire in Hibbing Tuesday morning.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire’s Facebook page, the fire was reported around 6:10 a.m. near 13th Avenue and 18th Street East.

An older man in a wheelchair was safely evacuated from the house by Hibbing police officers.

He was then treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, the fire was contained to the basement, but the whole house had smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

