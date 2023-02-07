Duluth school leaders advocate for safer walking routes

Leaders at one elementary school in Duluth are advocating to make sidewalks safer for students.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Leaders at one elementary school in Duluth are advocating to make sidewalks safer for students.

Congdon Park Elementary students and parents are participating in the school’s Winter Walk to School Day Wednesday to shed light on the challenges students who walk to school face on a daily basis.

Snow-covered sidewalks and busy streets can make it unsafe for students trying to get to class on time.

“A lot of sidewalks aren’t being cleared adequately in the winter and it’s not safe for kids to be walking on the side of the road when it’s dark and there’s poor visibility,” Katie Benziger, member of the Congdon Park Elementary Parent Teacher Association, said.

The Winter Walk to School Day is part of the Minnesota Safe Routes Program, which is run by MnDOT.

“It’s really about promoting physical activity, kind of active forms of transportation and safety and pedestrian safety for our kids and for families,” she said.

The PTA recently received a grant to make the areas surrounding the school easier to travel for pedestrians and bikers.

“We partner and invite the city council, the school board and other elected leaders to be part of our events,” Benziger said.

Benziger said the Winter Walk to School event is Wednesday morning between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

According to her, any day can be a walk to school day.

