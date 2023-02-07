Duluth International Airport launching new parking system Wednesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth International Airport plans to launch a new parking system Wednesday, February 8.

According to a news release, the airport has been working on updating its parking system.

They have installed a cashless and cashier-less system that allows for contact-free payment from entry to exit.

Spokespeople say customers will see a new ticket station at the entrance to each of the individual lots, the surface lot and garage parking structure.

There will be a new pay station at each exit.

“We are very pleased to create an even better customer experience by upgrading our parking lot technology,” said Tom Werner, Executive Director of the Duluth Airport Authority. “Our team has been working diligently to get this new system in place.”

Customers will be greeted virtually by live support staff that can help with all situations remotely.

