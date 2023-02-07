Downtown Duluth announces ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth announced Tuesday their summer lineup for “Movies in the Park” presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics.

After the community voted on the organization’s Facebook page, eight movies were selected as fan favorites.

This season’s lineup:

July 7 - Top Gun: Maverick

July 14 - Spider-Man: No Way Home

July 21 - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971 Original)

July 28 - The Muppet Movie

August 4 - School of Rock

August 11 - Despicable Me

August 18 - Minions: The Rise of Gru

August 25: DC League of Super-Pets

Movies will be shown on a giant outdoor screen overlooking Lake Superior.

The event will run on Fridays from July 7 to August 25 at Leif Erickson Park.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.