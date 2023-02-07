Downtown Duluth announces ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup
Top Gun: Maverick will be the first
Feb. 7, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth announced Tuesday their summer lineup for “Movies in the Park” presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics.
After the community voted on the organization’s Facebook page, eight movies were selected as fan favorites.
This season’s lineup:
- July 7 - Top Gun: Maverick
- July 14 - Spider-Man: No Way Home
- July 21 - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971 Original)
- July 28 - The Muppet Movie
- August 4 - School of Rock
- August 11 - Despicable Me
- August 18 - Minions: The Rise of Gru
- August 25: DC League of Super-Pets
Movies will be shown on a giant outdoor screen overlooking Lake Superior.
The event will run on Fridays from July 7 to August 25 at Leif Erickson Park.
