City by City: Chisholm, Ely, Cloquet

Chisholm, MN- The annual Polar Bear Days celebration is making its return this weekend. The “Coldest Festival of the Year” runs from Wednesday, February 8 to Saturday, February 25. Being that the celebration runs most of the month, there are tons of activities and fun events for the whole family. There are raffles, sports tournaments, dance parties, fishing contests and the annual sled the city event to close out the fun. For a full list of events, click here.

Ely, MN- The inaugural End of the Road Film Festival will run from February 9 to February 12. It coincides with the annual Ely Winter Festival. Ely is welcoming more than 35 filmmakers to the festival which will showcase over 75 features and short films. Chosen films will be of regional significance as well as highlight indigenous stories and traditions. Additionally, there will be workshops and Q&A sessions with filmmakers that are open to people of all ages.

Cloquet, MN- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting the 2023 Nursing and Healthcare Expo Wednesday, February 8. During the expo students and community members can learn about different careers, agencies and employment opportunities. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The college will hold three more career fairs and expos later this spring.

