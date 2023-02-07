ALS Blizzard Tour brings hope to Northland woman, others fighting the disease

DULUTH, MN. -- Just over a year ago, Dawn Kregnafs was given news that changed her life.

“My kids noticed my speech being changed and thought I was having a stroke, so that’s what targeted the doctor,” said Dawn Kregnefs. “I wanted to find out what was wrong.”

She was quickly diagnosed with ALS.

“I’ve always had really good handwriting and that went right away,” said Kregnafs. “My legs don’t work very well, and my speech is starting to get slurred, but I can still manage where people can understand me.”

Over this last year, Kregnafs has spent a lot of time at Essentia Health in Duluth.

“So, I have a neurologist, speech pathologist, occupational therapy, regular physical therapy, nutrition, they all come to me at the clinic,” Kregnefs said.

In past years, going to Duluth’s Essentia Health for ALS treatment wouldn’t have been an option for Kregnafs, but with the help of the ALS Blackwoods Blizzard Tour, organized by Never Surrender, now she can.

“If you had ALS anywhere in the Northland, instead of traveling to Rochester or Minneapolis, you can go to Essentia and get the latest and greatest in therapies in ALS,” said the President of Never Surrender, David Kolquist.

Now, this year’s 24th annual Blizzard Tour kicks off at Blackbear Casino, and could be their most successful single year yet as they ride from Carlton to Lake Vermilion, and back.

“Our goal this year is $1.75 million on a snowmobile ride in Northern Minnesota,” said Kolquist. “Nobody said it would be possible, but we are going to make it happen.”

Giving those living with ALS in Northern Minnesota, like Kregnafs, the opportunity to do the things she loves, like quilting and rubber stamping, for longer.

“I don’t think we would have been able to do this without Never Surrender,” said Kregnefs.

The ALS Blizzard Tour is sold out, but they still need help reaching their fundraising goal.

