4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.(United Airlines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A fire on a United Airlines flight Tuesday morning left four people hurt and prompted the flight to return to San Diego.

San Diego fire officials said the fire started from the battery of an electrical device on the plane.

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.

They put the pack in a fire bag to contain it.

Fire crews evaluated everyone on board, and four people were taken to the hospital. Two others declined further treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
Duluth Police negotiating with ‘unwanted,’ armed man barricaded inside Greysolon apartment
Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR
2 seriously hurt in Iron Range stabbing, 1 arrested
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union

Latest News

Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Residents remain evacuated after chemical release from train
Ryan Nichols and Alex Harkrider in court today over January 6th actions
Federal judge alleges ‘nonsense’ as he takes over Jan. 6th case
Federal judge alleges ‘nonsense’ as he takes over Jan. 6th case
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year