2 seriously hurt in Iron Range stabbing, 1 arrested

VIRGINIA, MN -- A suspect is in custody after two people were seriously hurt during a stabbing on the Iron Range Monday night.

According to the Virginia Police Department, just before 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 8th Street South in Virginia, MN.

When they arrived, they found a 59-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man was “serious” injuries caused by a knife.

The victims were taken to the emergency room at the Virginia hospital. Their conditions as of Tuesday morning are unknown.

Virginia Police eventually arrested a 63-year-old man a few blocks away.

He is expected to be charged.

While police did not immediately say what exactly led up to the stabbing, they did say everyone involved knew each other and had been involved in a fight before the stabbing.

Authorities are still investigating.

