Vikings hire new Defensive Coordinator: Report

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings have hired a new defensive coordinator according to reports.

“Steelers’ defensive assistant/linebacker coach Brian Flores was hired for the position, per source” says Adam Schefter on Twitter.

Steelers’ assistant coach Brian Flores is accepting the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2023

This comes after the Vikings organization fired Ed Donatell after one season.

Flores coached during four-time Super Bowl championship wins with the New England Patriots from 2004 to 2018.

He was also previously the Miami Dolphins head coach from 2019 to 2021 where he had a record of 24-25.

The Vikings finished last season 13-4, but had one of the worst defenses in the league according to many metrics.

