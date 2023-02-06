Vikings hire new Defensive Coordinator: Report

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores guides his team from the sideline during the second half...
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores guides his team from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings have hired a new defensive coordinator according to reports.

“Steelers’ defensive assistant/linebacker coach Brian Flores was hired for the position, per source” says Adam Schefter on Twitter.

This comes after the Vikings organization fired Ed Donatell after one season.

Flores coached during four-time Super Bowl championship wins with the New England Patriots from 2004 to 2018.

He was also previously the Miami Dolphins head coach from 2019 to 2021 where he had a record of 24-25.

The Vikings finished last season 13-4, but had one of the worst defenses in the league according to many metrics.

