Snowmobiling death in Gogebic County

A Minnesota woman was killed in the crash
Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile Accident(MGN)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI. (Northern News Now) - A Minnesota woman was killed in a snowmobile accident on Friday, February 3 in Gogebic County.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deadly crash.

The 26-year-old woman was traveling Westbound on Trail #2 in Marenisco Township when the accident occurred.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The victim’s father and friend attempted CPR until paramedics arrived.

However, the victim died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

