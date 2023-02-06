Snow tonight, warmer week ahead!

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be tracking some snow that will move into our region after 4pm. The snow will move northeast through the early evening, arriving in the Ports after 5pm. The snow will diminish from west to east after 9pm and be done by midnight. Lows will fall into the mid to lower 20′s with clearing skies into the morning. New snow accumulations will be between 1-3″ for most folks.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

Snow Tonight (KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will see partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s. However, winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-15mph. Still, a very nice day.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies! Highs will be able to climb into the mid-30′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

Wednesday (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Another clipper system will press into the region on Thursday. Right now, confidence is fairly low, so I’m only giving it a 30% chance of snow. Otherwise, we will have mostly cloudy skies and northerly winds. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

