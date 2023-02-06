Nature photographers offer tips for successful winter pictures

Owl (Michael Furtman)

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - When winter rolls around, many of us are content to enjoy the beauty of nature through a picture window while nestling next to a roaring fire. Others like to get out into the chill to take pictures.

Michael Furtman of Duluth has even made a living from it for forty years. Whether it’s a paying gig or a hobby, picture taking in winter has its ups and downs.

“Winter photography offers challenges just because of the cold weather but often animals are more visible because there are no leaves on the trees so you can see a deer back in the woods further.” said Furtman.

In this day and age, film cameras are obsolete. Digital cameras are the standard but always remember extra batteries for cold weather shooting.

“All of today’s cameras are electronic and are battery hogs so cold weather can drain your battery in a hurry.” said Furtman.

According to Furtman, a nature photographer must be ethical at all times, respecting private property and not stressing wild animals with their presence by getting too close.

“Don’t pressure them. So often you see people with huge lenses where they could easily photograph that animal from a distance.” said Furtman.

You don’t need to be a pro to enjoy nature photography in winter. And you don’t need to take still photos.

Hobbyists like Duluth’s Dick Bronson have fun with trail cam videos. His clip of a timber wolf passing through Hartley Park a few years ago created a stir even in the Minnesota DNR.

“It sure did. Nobody expected to see a timber wolf in there. I don’t know if it’s ever been recorded anywhere but that was the first time in Hartley that I’m aware of.” said Bronson

Bronson tells us the main error folks make with trail cams is that they mount them too high.

“The key to getting good video I think is getting them mounted at the right height. You want to mount it close to the height of the animal, keep that in mind.” said Bronson.

For example, deer are only waist high to people. People who go out alone hunting for photos and videos are encouraged to tell a friend, neighbor or family member where they are going and when they should be back.

“Yeah, that’s a good idea not so they can keep tabs on you but so they can look for you when it’s time to be home to know where you’ve been and where to start looking.”

Both Furtman and Bronson urge people to get away from the cozy fire and out into the woods.

“You get a chance to see things most people never get a chance to see.” said Furtman.

Click above for the video version of the story

