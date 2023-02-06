MSHSL Girls’ Hockey playoff schedule released: Proctor/Hermantown Mirage wins number one seed

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon, the MSHSL Girls’ Hockey playoff brackets were released.

The top three Section 7A seeds include: (1) Proctor/Hermantown, (2) Duluth Marshall, and (3) Moose Lake Area. The top three Section 7AA seeds include: (1) Andover, (2) Blaine, (3) Green-Rapids Greenway. For the entire bracket visit:

Hockey, Girls | MSHSL

