Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday

By Robb Coles
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire near Mountain Iron this afternoon sent two people to the hospital and destroyed a house.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, a fire was reported in the 5600 block of Oriole Avenue around 1:00 this afternoon.

Multiple Iron Range fire departments were on the scene including Mountain Iron, Virginia, Fayal, Pike-Sandy-Britt, Clinton, Kinney-Great Scott, and Cherry.

Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the house when crews arrived.

No other information is available concerning those who were taken to the hospital, another person was evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The house is a total loss.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

