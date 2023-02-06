Essentia Health names new East Market President

It’s the area that covers Duluth
Dr. Bill Heegaard has been named Essentia Health’s East Market president following the...
Dr. Bill Heegaard has been named Essentia Health’s East Market president following the retirement of his predecessor, Dr. Jon Pryor.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia Health’s East Market announced their new president Monday.

According to a news release, Dr. Bill Heegaard has been named president following the retirement of Dr. Jon Pryor.

Essentia’s East Market covers much of northeastern Minnesota to Brainerd. It also includes areas towards Ashland, Wisconsin.

Dr. Heegaard currently is the president of Essentia’s West Market, which includes a region from central North Dakota to northwestern Minnesota.

He will officially take over the role on April 1.

Essentia leaders say they have conducted a national search to fill the position for the East Market president.

“Dr. Heegaard’s extensive qualifications, positive energy, and dedication to delivering on our mission all contributed to the highest recommendations from those involved in the rigorous selection process,” says Essentia Health CEO David C. Herman, MD.

Dr. Heegaard joined Essentia in April 2020.

He previously worked at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Clinical Officer.

Dr. Heegaard received his Medical Degree and a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the University of Minnesota and earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Currently, he also serves as chair of the North Dakota Hospital Association Board of Directors.

West Market Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter will become interim West Market President as a national search for the position begins.

