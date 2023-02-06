Duluth Police negotiating with ‘unwanted,’ armed man barricaded inside Greysolon apartment

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police are negotiating with an “unwanted” man armed who has barricaded himself inside an apartment in the Greysolon building downtown Monday.

Police are on scene as of 12:10 p.m.

Police say the man is armed with an “edged weapon” and they do not believe anyone is inside the apartment with him.

Nearby apartments have been evacuated as police negotiate with the man by phone.

The Tactical Response Team is responding to the incident.

Police say they are working largely inside the building and no roads in the area have been closed off.

Northern News Now has a crew on the way. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.