Chester Bowl holds first alpine races of 2023 Sunday

By Robb Coles
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was a big day on Sunday for young skiers and snowboarders in Duluth.

Chester Bowl held its first alpine races of 2023.

Sunday marked the 55th year of the annual competition, which was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Duluth.

Organizers said the event provides a supportive, low-stakes race environment for young athletes.

Competitors ages three through 16 were able to take part, with about 25 volunteer parents helping to run each race.

Organizer Dave Schaeffer said Chester Bowl can provide a place for all young northlanders to participate in winter sports regardless of their economic background.

“We know that skiing and snowboarding are too expensive for most families to be able to afford. So, in addition to keeping our costs as low as possible, we also offer scholarships,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said so far this winter Chester Bowl has awarded more than $36,000 worth of scholarships to about 100 families.

The money helps cover the cost of renting gear and other expenses associated with skiing and snowboarding.

Everyone who participated in the races received their own trophy.

For more information about Chester Bowl, click here.

