DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the Bulldogs hosted the No. 10 Broncos for game two of the series. A goal from Quinn Olson in the third period would be the only point the Bulldogs could get on the board.

A 200 foot goal from Olson, Loney, and Gotz https://t.co/bqk1Ko4MiR pic.twitter.com/3RpQqQ8BkH — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) February 5, 2023

Broncos finish with a 4-1 win and the sweep over the Bulldogs.

Saturday final in Duluth



FINAL | 1-4 WMU #BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/8hwY9V1qxn — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) February 5, 2023

