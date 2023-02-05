Monday snow won’t halt next week’s warm up

WEATHER STORY: What goes down must come up so last week’s long cold snap will be replaced by a week long warm spell. A small low will create snow on Monday. Often, when a low passes, cold air comes in behind. This time, it will continue to be mild. The normal high is 21. We’ll beat that all week long.

A low in the vicinity on Monday will mean a light snow chance through Tuesday morning (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Saturday night’s little low did create a few snow showers. Sunday night gets a similar low approaching but it probably won’t pay off in precip until Monday night. So, clouds could increase Sunday night but light snow will hold off. The low temp will be near 10. The wind will be W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The day could be fairly cloudy but light snow may not start until after sunset. The totals by Tuesday morning should run 1-3″. The afternoon high will be close to 30. The wind will be S 10-20 mph.

1-3" snow may fall Monday night (KBJR)

TUESDAY: The sky will go to partly sunny as higher air pressure moves in from the west. The morning low will be 24. The afternoon high temperature will be 30. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Even more sunshine will hit us by Wednesday. But, there will be a second slight chance for light snow on Thursday. That will be followed by more sun for the most part. And, for the most part, it will be mild. An exception, though, will be found Saturday morning when things fall to the single digits.

Mostly mild and sunny this week with just a couple of light snow chances (KBJR)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.