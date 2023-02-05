1 dead, 2 others hospitalized in separate Cass County snowmobile crashes

CASS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 65-year-old man is dead and a 49-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy are hospitalized after two separate snowmobile crashes in Cass County Saturday.

According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, the Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a snowmobile crash with injuries on the “Snoflea” Snowmobile Trail in Home Brook Township near Nisswa at 11:39 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities discovered a 49-year-old woman was operating a snowmobile with a 15-year-old boy as her passenger. Both are from Coon Rapids, MN.

According to authorities, the snowmobile left the trail on a curve and hit a tree, which caused the rider and passenger to be ejected.

The boy was transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital with what authorities are calling serious injuries.

The woman was transported to a Brainerd hospital. No word on her condition.

Authorities say both people were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office also responded to a report of a different crash with serious injury at 4:55 p.m. in Byron Township, near Staples.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, responders arrived and found family and bystanders performing CPR on a 65-year-old Staples man before aid was continued by deputies and EMS.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said an investigation indicated that a family was returning to their home from a snowmobile trip when the track on the victim’s snowmobile was dislodged, which caused the snowmobile to crash and eject the driver.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled and the incident remains under investigation.

