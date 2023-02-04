Warm front may trigger light Saturday night snow

WEATHER STORY: Last week’s long cold snap has lifted and a warm front from the west will send us in the other direction. Temperatures for the week ahead will make things warmer than normal. The low packing the initial warm front will lift up a slight chance for light snow Saturday night and Sunday morning. Another round will come around on Monday with a follow up shot next Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: An approaching low and warm front will increase both temperatures and snow chances Saturday night and Sunday morning. Snow totals will be less than an inch from this 30% chance. Low temperatures will be 10-15 above zero for a change. The wind will be SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: After the low leaves, slightly higher pressure will bring a partly sunny sky in the afternoon. The high temp will be 22-27. That’s at least a little warmer than normal. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will go back to mostly cloudy as a slightly more substantial low passes by. This one will feature a 40% chance for 2-4″ of snow. The morning low will be near 13. The high will strive towards 30. The wind will be SE 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Sunshine will return after Monday’s snow chance. Temperatures could spike to 38 above on Wednesday. That will be followed by another chance of light snow on Thursday.

