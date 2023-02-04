Trail by Trail: Grand Marais, Chisholm, Douglas County, Hayward

Trail Report: Banadad Trail Association

“Our Main Banadad Trail has been groomed from East End to West End. We have been struggling to recover our trail operations after the loss of our dear friend Curry Thompson and his dog Ginny in a fire last month. We also lost structures and snowmobiles. Our groomers were able to completely groom the Main Trail. Please note, the East End spur trails (Lace Lake, Tall Pines and Tim Knopp) are NOT GROOMED yet. We are trying to schedule operations on these trails but do not have any further details. Please ski the Main Banadad Trail but remember if you are not skiing, stay off the tracks. The ungroomed East End spur trails are great for snowshoes or dogs.”

Trail Report: PathBlazers Snowmobile Club of Chisholm, Hibbing and Side Lake

The PathBlazers have been chosen by the Black Woods Blizzard Tour as a lunch/rest spot. The Blizzard Tour is a huge fundraiser for ALS and is in part in memory of the late Minnesota State Senator David Tomassoni. His hometown is Chisholm, and the club is excited to host participants of the ride. The tour is Thursday, February 8 through Saturday, February 11 with the Chisholm Club House being a stopping place for lunch on Friday.

For more information on the Blizzard Tour, click here.

Trail Report: Douglas County Forestry Department

“100% percent of the Douglas County is open and in excellent riding condition. I would like to thank all of the clubs this year for all of their hard work in getting the trails open! There are still some low-hanging branches and debris under the snow so please continue to ride with caution. Please thank the volunteers if you pass them on the trails. They have worked very hard to get the trails open. Make sure you check with neighboring counties and states before you ride to make sure trails are open. Douglas County Forestry does not maintain any trails across lakes. If you would like information of specific trails please contact the Snowmobile club in that area. It is critical that we respect the landowners who allow us to utilize their property. Please stay on the trails.”

Trail Report: American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

“The groomers have been working hard out on the trails to keep them groomed and ready for skiers. The trails are looking great out there! The trails have been recently groomed for skate lanes and classic tracks. We are gearing up for the American Birkebeiner on February 22-26, 2023. This is our biggest event of the year. The weather looks like it should be a little warmer over the weekend and into next week. Perfect for skiing! Enjoy the trails! To get the most recent grooming reports, visit birkie.com.”

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send us a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland.

